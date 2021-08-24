Cancel
MNI-FTD templates, unbiased average templates of frontotemporal dementia variants

By Mahsa Dadar
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStandard templates are widely used in human neuroimaging processing pipelines to facilitate group-level analyses and comparisons across subjects/populations. MNI-ICBM152 template is the most commonly used standard template, representing an average of 152 healthy young adult brains. However, in patients with neurodegenerative diseases such as frontotemporal dementia (FTD), high atrophy levels lead to significant differences between individuals’ brain shapes and MNI-ICBM152 template. Such differences might inevitably lead to registration errors or subtle biases in downstream analyses and results. Disease-specific templates are therefore desirable to reflect the anatomical characteristics of the populations of interest and reduce potential registration errors. Here, we present MNI-FTD136, MNI-bvFTD70, MNI-svFTD36, and MNI-pnfaFTD30, four unbiased average templates of 136 FTD patients, 70 behavioural variant (bv), 36 semantic variant (sv), and 30 progressive nonfluent aphasia (pnfa) variant FTD patients and a corresponding age-matched template of 133 controls (MNI-CN133), along with probabilistic tissue maps for each template. Public availability of these templates will facilitate analyses of FTD cohorts and enable comparisons between different studies in an appropriate common standardized space.

