Diseases & Treatments

Determinants of prehospital coronary heart disease death

By Ute Amann
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLimited data on prehospital and early in-hospital coronary heart disease (CHD) deaths is available. Aims of this study were to provide a comprehensive description on CHD cases and to analyse determinants of prehospital death. From a population-based myocardial infarction (MI) registry in Augsburg, Germany we included 12,572 CHD cases aged 25–74 years between 2003–2017 and 4754 CHD cases aged 75–84 years between 2009–2017. Multivariable logistic regression models were conducted to identify patient characteristics associated with prehospital death compared to 28-day survival. In patients aged 25–74 years, 1713 (13.6%) died prehospital, 941 (7.5%) died within the first 24 h in-hospital and 560 (4.5%) died within the 2nd and 28th day after the acute event; in patients aged 75–84 years the numbers were 1263 (26.6%), 749 (15.8%) and 329 (6.9%), respectively. In both age groups increasing age, actual smoking or nicotine abuse, previous MI, angina pectoris and previous stroke were more likely and hypertension was less likely in cases, who died prehospital compared to 28-day survivors. For example, in the 25–74 years old we revealed an adjusted odds ratio (OR) of 4.53 (95% CI 3.84–5.34) for angina pectoris and an OR of 0.69 (95% CI 0.57–0.85) for hypertension. In cases aged 25–74 years, an association of living alone (OR 1.26, 95% CI 1.06–1.49) and diabetes (OR 1.20, 95% CI 1.03–1.41) with prehospital death was found. Whereas in cases aged 75–84 years, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (OR 2.20, 95%CI 1.69–0.2.85) was associated with prehospital death. In summary, we observed high prehospital and early in-hospital case fatality. Besides classical cardiac risk factors, the impact of living alone on prehospital death was more important in patients aged 25–74 years than in older patients.

#Coronary Heart Disease#Ischemic Heart Disease#Observational Study#Population Study#Data Collection#Chd#Mi#European#Cardiovascular
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Close association between non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and ossification of the posterior longitudinal ligament of the spine

Ossification of the posterior longitudinal ligament (OPLL) of the spine is a disease of unknown etiology occurring frequently in individuals with metabolic disturbances. Obesity has been suggested as a potential risk factor for the severity of OPLL. We aimed to investigate whether non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is associated with OPLL severity. We assessed the severity of NAFLD by a liver-to-spleen (L/S) ratio on computed tomography (CT) scans of 85 symptomatic OPLL patients at a single institution in Japan. We also assessed the severity of OPLL by CT reconstruction sagittal and axial images. The prevalence of NAFLD in middle-aged patients (age < 70 years, n = 50) was 80.3%, which was 2.5–8 times higher than that in the general Japanese population (9–30%). The ossification index of the spinal ligaments increased in proportion to the severity of fatty liver. The L/S ratio was revealed as a significant risk factor associated with the total ossification index (standardized β: -0.40, 95% confidence interval − 54.34 to − 4.22). This study suggests the potential contribution of NAFLD to the progression of OPLL. The close association between NAFLD and OPLL demonstrated in this study warrants further study to elucidate the causal nature of this relationship.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Gum disease linked with new onset heart disease

Gum disease is associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease: the more severe the periodontitis, the higher the risk. The findings are presented at ESC Congress 2021. The association was particularly evident among patients who had experienced a heart attack in the past. Study author Dr. Giulia Ferrannini of...
ScienceNature.com

Association of Troponin T levels and functional outcome 3 months after subarachnoid hemorrhage

TroponinT levels are frequently elevated after subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH). However, their clinical impact on long term outcomes still remains unclear. This study evaluates the association of TroponinT and functional outcomes 3 months after SAH. Data were obtained in the frame of a randomized controlled trial exploring the association of Goal-directed hemodynamic therapy and outcomes after SAH (NCT01832389). TroponinT was measured daily for the first 14 days after admission or until discharge from the ICU. Outcome was assessed using Glasgow Outcome Scale (GOS) 3 months after discharge. Logistic regression was used to explore the association between initial TroponinT values stratified by tertiles and admission as well as outcome parameters. TroponinT measurements were analyzed in 105 patients. TroponinT values at admission were associated with outcome assessed by GOS in a univariate analysis. TroponinT was not predictive of vasospasm or delayed cerebral ischemia, but an association with pulmonary and cardiac complications was observed. After adjustment for age, history of arterial hypertension and World Federation of Neurosurgical Societies (WFNS) grade, TroponinT levels at admission were not independently associated with worse outcome (GOS 1–3) or death at 3 months. In summary, TroponinT levels at admission are associated with 3 months-GOS but have limited ability to independently predict outcome after SAH.
ScienceNature.com

The relationship between serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels and the severity of COVID-19 disease and its mortality

Supplemental vitamin D can reduce the risk and mortality of viral pneumonia. The relationship between 25 hydroxyvitamin D [25(OH)D] levels and the severity and mortality of Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) was evaluated. In this cross-sectional study, the admitted patients with COVID-19 were categorized as mild, moderate, severe, and critical based on clinical and radiologic characteristics. Calcium, phosphorus, albumin, creatinine, and serum 25(OH)D were measured and their correlation with the severity of disease and mortality were analyzed. During 2 months, 508 patients (442 patients in general wards and 66 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU)) were included. The participants were 56 ± 17 years old (52% male, 37% with comorbidity). Concerning severity, 13%, 42%, 36%, and 9% had mild, moderate, severe, and critical diseases, respectively. The mortality rate was 10.8%. Admission to ICU, severity of disease and mortality decreased significantly across quartiles of 25(OH)D. According to multivariate logistic regression analysis, disease mortality had a positive correlation with age and had a negative correlation with the serum level of 25(OH)D, calcium, and albumin. In hospitalized patients with COVID-19, low 25(OH)D was associated with severe disease and increased ICU admission and mortality rate.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Dipeptidyl peptidase-4 inhibitor cardiovascular safety in patients with type 2 diabetes, with cardiovascular and renal disease: a retrospective cohort study

Clinical trials investigating cardiovascular safety of dipeptidyl peptidase-IV inhibitors (DPP-4i) among patients with cardiovascular and renal disease rarely recruit patients with renal impairment, despite associations with increased risk for major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE). We investigated the risk of MACE associated with the use of DPP-4i among these high-risk patients. Using a new-user, retrospective, cohort design, we analyzed 2010–2015 IBM MarketScan Commercial Claims and Encounters for patients with diabetes, comorbid with cardiovascular disease and/or renal impairment. We compared time to first MACE for DPP-4i versus sulfonylurea and versus metformin. Of 113,296 individuals, 9146 (8.07%) were new DPP-4i users, 17,481 (15.43%) were new sulfonylurea users, and 88,596 (78.20%) were new metformin users. Exposure groups were not mutually exclusive. DPP-4i was associated with lower risk for MACE than sulfonylurea (aHR 0.84; 95% CI 0.74, 0.93) and similar risk for MACE to metformin (aHR 1.07; 95% CI [1.04, 1.16]). DPP-4i use was associated with lower risk for MACE compared to sulfonylureas and similar risk for MACE compared to metformin. This association was most evident in the first year of therapy, suggesting that DPP-4i is a safer choice than sulfonylurea for diabetes treatment initiation in high-risk patients.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Association between winter cold spells and acute myocardial infarction in Lithuania 2000–2015

Acute myocardial infarction (AMI) is a major public health problem. Cold winter weather increases the risk of AMI, but factors influencing susceptibility are poorly known. We conducted an individual-level case-crossover study of the associations between winter cold spells and the risk of AMI, with special focus on survival at 28 days and effect modification by age and sex. All 16,071 adult cases of AMI among the residents of the city of Kaunas in Lithuania in 2000–2015 were included in the study. Cold weather was statistically defined using the 5th percentile of frequency distribution of daily mean temperatures over the winter months. According to conditional logistic regression controlling for time-varying and time-invariant confounders, each additional cold spell day during the week preceding AMI increased the risk of AMI by 5% (95% CI 1–9%). For nonfatal and fatal cases, the risk increase per each additional cold spell day was 5% (95% CI 1–9%) and 6% (95% CI − 2–13%), respectively. The effect estimate was greater for men (OR 1.07, 95% CI 1.02–1.12) than for women (OR 1.02, 95% CI 0.97–1.08), but there was no evidence of effect modification by age. Evidence on factors increasing susceptibility is critical for targeted cold weather planning.
ScienceNature.com

The effect of norepinephrine on common carotid artery blood flow in septic shock patients

This study was designed to evaluate the hemodynamic effect of norepinephrine (NE) on the peak systolic velocity (PSV), diameter, and blood flow of the common carotid artery (CCA) using the point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) in patients with septic shock. The study involved patients above 18 years old with septic shock. Arterial monitoring, carotid ultrasonography, and transthoracic echocardiography were performed before NE administration (T0). When the mean arterial pressure exceeded 65 mmHg after NE administration (T1), the measurement was repeated. Twenty-four patients (median age 67 [interquartile range: 54–77] years; 42% female) with septic shock were examined in this study. Before (T0) and after (T1) NE administration, the PSV (mean, standard deviation [SD]) changed from 85.3 (21.1) cm/s to 83.5 (23.5) cm/s (p = 0.417); this change was not significant. However, the diameter and blood flow of the CCA increased significantly from 0.6 (0.09) cm and 0.75 (0.27) L/min to 0.66 (0.09) cm and 0.85 (0.27) L/min, respectively (p < 0.001). The diameter of the left ventricular outflow tract (LVOT) remained unchanged, but the velocity time integral of the LVOT increased significantly from 21.7 (4.39) cm to 23.6 (5.14) cm. There was no significant correlation between changes in blood flow of the CCA and changes in cardiac output (coefficient −0.365, p = 0.079). In conclusion, NE increased the diameter and blood flow of the CCA significantly, without changing the PSV in patients with septic shock.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Associations of creatinine/cystatin C ratio and postoperative pulmonary complications in elderly patients undergoing off-pump coronary artery bypass surgery: a retrospective study

Sarcopenia along with nutritional status are associated with postoperative pulmonary complications in various surgical fields. Recently, the creatinine/cystatin C ratio and CONtrolling NUTritional status score were introduced as biochemical indicators for sarcopenia and malnutrition, respectively. We aimed to investigate the associations among these indicators and postoperative pulmonary complications in elderly patients undergoing off-pump coronary artery bypass surgery. We reviewed the medical records of 605 elderly patients (aged ≥ 65 years) who underwent off-pump coronary artery bypass surgery from January 2010 to December 2019. Postoperative pulmonary complications (pneumonia, prolonged ventilation [> 24 h], and reintubation during post-surgical hospitalisation) occurred in 80 patients. A 10-unit increase of creatinine/cystatin C ratio was associated with a reduced risk of postoperative pulmonary complications (odds ratio: 0.80, 95% confidence interval: 0.69–0.92, P = 0.001); the optimal cut-off values for predicting postoperative pulmonary complications was 89.5. Multivariable logistic regression analysis revealed that age, congestive heart failure, and creatinine/cystatin C ratio < 89.5 (odds ratio 2.36, 95% confidence interval 1.28–4.37) were independently associated with the occurrence of postoperative pulmonary complications, whereas CONtrolling NUTritional status score was not. A low creatinine/cystatin C ratio was associated with an increased risk of developing postoperative pulmonary complications after off-pump coronary artery bypass surgery.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

European valvular heart disease guidelines published today

The European Society of Cardiology (ESC) and European Association for Cardio-Thoracic Surgery (EACTS) Guidelines for the management of valvular heart disease are published online today in European Heart Journal. It is estimated that 13% of people aged 75 and older in high-income countries have valvular heart disease (VHD). Prevalence increases...
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Cardiac troponin I and the risk of cardiovascular or non-cardiovascular death in patients visiting the emergency department

The prognostic implication of cardiac troponin I (cTnI) values for the determination of the magnitude or duration of cause-specific death risk is limited. We included consecutive patients with maximal cTnI values within 24 h of their emergency department visits. Multivariate analyses using variables selected by the Bayesian information criterion were performed to investigate the impact of cTnI on the event rate, time-dependent risk, and dose-dependent risk of cardiovascular or non-cardiovascular death within 360 days. There were 5472 (14.9%) all-cause deaths including 881 (2.4%) cardiovascular deaths and 4591 (12.5%) non-cardiovascular deaths. In patients with positive cTnI, defined as the ≥ 99th percentile of the upper normal limit, the cumulative risk of cardiac and non-cardiac death was 4.4- and 1.4-fold higher, respectively, than that of negative cTnI, respectively. In the competing risk analysis, positive cTnI was linked to 2.4- and 1.2-fold higher risks of cardiovascular and non-cardiovascular death, respectively. The cTnI value showed a positive relationship with the risk of both cardiovascular and non-cardiovascular deaths. In the time-dependent risk analysis, the excess risk of cardiovascular death was mostly evident in the first few weeks. Higher cTnI value was associated with an increased risk of both cardiovascular and non-cardiovascular death, especially which was in the early period.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Phytosterol accumulation results in ventricular arrhythmia, impaired cardiac function and death in mice

Heart failure (HF) and cardiac arrhythmias share overlapping pathological mechanisms that act cooperatively to accelerate disease pathogenesis. Cardiac fibrosis is associated with both pathological conditions. Our previous work identified a link between phytosterol accumulation and cardiac injury in a mouse model of phytosterolemia, a rare disorder characterized by elevated circulating phytosterols and increased cardiovascular disease risk. Here, we uncover a previously unknown pathological link between phytosterols and cardiac arrhythmias in the same animal model. Phytosterolemia resulted in inflammatory pathway induction, premature ventricular contractions (PVC) and ventricular tachycardia (VT). Blockade of phytosterol absorption either by therapeutic inhibition or by genetic inactivation of NPC1L1 prevented the induction of inflammation and arrhythmogenesis. Inhibition of phytosterol absorption reduced inflammation and cardiac fibrosis, improved cardiac function, reduced the incidence of arrhythmias and increased survival in a mouse model of phytosterolemia. Collectively, this work identified a pathological mechanism whereby elevated phytosterols result in inflammation and cardiac fibrosis leading to impaired cardiac function, arrhythmias and sudden death. These comorbidities provide insight into the underlying pathophysiological mechanism for phytosterolemia-associated risk of sudden cardiac death.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Selective T–T sympathicotomy versus gray ramicotomy on outcome and quality of life in hyperhidrosis patients: a randomized clinical trial

Compensatory hyperhidrosis is the leading cause of patients' dissatisfaction after thoracic sympathicotomy. The study aimed to reduce compensatory hyperhidrosis to increase patients’ satisfaction. A prospective randomized study on palmar hyperhidrosis, May 2016–September 2019. Twenty-one patients T3–T4 sympathicotomy and 21 T3–T4 gray ramicotomy. Data prospectively collected. Analysis at study's end. Focus on the sweating, temperature, quality of life baseline and postoperatively, compensatory hyperhidrosis, hand dryness, patients' satisfaction, and if they would undergo the procedure again and recommend it. No baseline differences between groups. Hyperhidrosis was controlled postoperatively in all patients. No mortality, serious complications, or recurrences. Sympathicotomy worse postoperative quality of life (49.05 (SD: 15.66, IR: 35.50–63.00) versus ramicotomy 24.30 (SD: 6.02, IR: 19.75–27.25). After ramicotomy, some residual sweating on the face, hands, and axillae. Compensatory sweating worse with sympathicotomy. Satisfaction higher with ramicotomy. Better results with ramicotomy than sympathicotomy regarding hand dryness, how many times a day the patients had to shower or change clothes, intention to undergo the procedure again or recommend it to somebody else, and how bothersome compensatory hyperhidrosis was. T3–T4 gray ramicotomy had better results than T3–T4 sympathicotomy, with less compensatory sweating and higher patients' satisfaction.
ScienceNature.com

MPT64 antigen detection test improves diagnosis of pediatric extrapulmonary tuberculosis in Mbeya, Tanzania

Pediatric extrapulmonary tuberculosis (EPTB) is a diagnostic challenge. A new immunochemistry based MPT64 antigen detection test has shown improved sensitivity compared to current laboratory tests. The aim of this study was to implement and validate the test performance in a resource limited African setting. Presumptive pediatric (0–18 y) EPTB patients were prospectively enrolled at Mbeya Zonal Referral Hospital, and followed to the end of treatment or until a final diagnosis was reached. Specimens from suspected sites of infection were subject to routine diagnostics, GeneXpert MTB/RIF assay and the MPT64 test. The performance of the tests was assessed using mycobacterial culture as well as a composite reference standard. 30 patients were categorized as TB cases, 31 as non-TB cases and 2 were uncategorized. In the TB group, the three most common infections were adenitis (30%), peritonitis (30%) and meningitis (20%). The sensitivity, specificity, positive predictive value, negative predictive value and accuracy of the MPT64 test was 92%, 88%, 87%, 92% and 90%, respectively. Mortality was equally high among TB/non-TB cases (23% vs 21%), and malnutrition was the main comorbidity among TB cases. The MPT64 test was implementable in the routine diagnostics in a low-resource setting and improved the diagnosis of pediatric EPTB.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Factors influencing surgical outcomes in orbital trapdoor fracture

This study is aimed to determine the appropriate timing of performing surgical reduction on trapdoor fractures for bringing out better visual outcomes and the factors influencing surgical outcomes in this special subgroup of fracture victims. Data for 72 patients of orbital trapdoor fracture were analyzed retrospectively. Post-operative diplopia is the main posttreatment outcome of orbital bone fracture reduction. The receiver-operating characteristic (ROC) analysis indicated the cut-off point of surgical reduction timing at day 10 post-fracture. The rate of postoperative diplopia showed a significant difference between patients who underwent surgical reduction within 10 days and those who did after 10 days of injury (5.3% vs. 38.2%). Multivariate analysis revealed that preoperative infra-duction limitation (p = 0.02), muscle incarceration (p = 0.01), duration from injury to surgical reduction (p = 0.004), and postoperative supra-duction limitation (p = 0.004) were independent factors for poor surgical outcomes. In younger patients with head injury, the diagnosis of orbital trapdoor fracture should be kept in mind. Timely recognition and surgical reduction, especially within 10 days, can result in better visual outcomes without the occurrence of postoperative diplopia.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Skull shape abnormalities in ischemic cerebrovascular and mental diseases in adults

Morphological changes in the child skull due to mechanical and metabolic stimulation and synostosis of the suture are well known. On the other hand, few studies have focused on clinical conditions relevant for adult skull deformity. We retrospectively reviewed computed tomography (CT) findings obtained from 365 cases that were treated for head injuries, moyamoya disease, cervical internal carotid artery stenosis, and mental diseases, and investigated the morphological changes in the skull associated with these diseases. The findings from head injuries were used not only for control subjects, but also for the analysis of generational changes in skull shape based on birth year. Head shape had a brachiocephalic tendency with occipital flattening in people born from the 1950s onwards. Cases of moyamoya disease, cervical internal carotid artery stenosis, and mental diseases showed significantly thicker frontal and occipital bone than those of control subjects. The skull thickening was especially noticeable in the frontal bone in moyamoya disease. Plagiocephaly was significantly frequent in moyamoya disease. These uncommon skull shapes are useful CT findings in screening subjects for early evidence of mental diseases and intracranial ischemic diseases with arterial stenosis.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Ultrasonography findings in knee osteoarthritis: a prospective observational cross-sectional study of 100 patients

Worldwide, knee osteoarthritis (KOA) accounts for 2.2% of total years lived with disability. There is a low correlation between joint tissue damage and pain intensity. Periarticular structures may be involved and cannot be identified in X-rays. To describe the main ultrasonography (USG) changes in symptomatic patients with primary KOA; to correlate the number of USG findings with KOA severity assessed by Kellgren and Lawrence (K&L) radiological scores, with pain intensity measured by a visual analogue scale (VAS) and with functioning scores assessed with the Timed up and go test (TUG) and Western Ontario and McMaster Universities (WOMAC) questionnaire. 100 patients with primary symptomatic KOA were assessed with X-ray and USG. Quantitative and qualitative analyses were evaluated in a systematic manner. The most frequent findings were joint effusion, pes anserinus bursitis, quadriceps tendon enthesopathy, popliteal cyst, iliotibial band tendinitis and patellar tendinitis. Pearson’s correlation analysis demonstrated a significant moderate positive association between VAS scores and the number of USG findings (r = 0.36; p < 0.0001). The number of USG findings was different between K&L grades I and III (p = 0.041), I and IV (p < 0.001), and II and IV (p = 0.001, analysis of variance with Bonferroni correction). There was significant association between number of USG findings and TUG (r = 0.18; p = 0.014) and WOMAC scores for pain (r = 0.16; p < 0.029) and physical function domains (r = 0.16; p < 0.028). The most frequent USG finding was joint effusion. Periarticular structures should be explored as potential sources of pain and disability.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Serum inflammatory profiles in cystic fibrosis mice with and without Bordetella pseudohinzii infection

Cystic fibrosis (CF) is an autosomal recessive disease caused by dysfunctional cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) protein, and is marked by an accumulation of mucus in affected airways resulting in persistent infection and chronic inflammation. Quantitative differences in inflammatory markers have been observed in CF patient serum, tracheal cells, and bronchoalveolar lavage fluid, in the absence of detectable infection, implying that absent CFTR function alone may result in dysregulated immune responses. To examine the relationship between absent CFTR and systemic inflammation, 22 analytes were measured in CF mice (F508del/F508del) sera using the MSD multiplex platform. Pro-inflammatory cytokines IL-2, TNF-α, IL-17α, IFN-γ, IL-1β, and MIP-3α are significantly elevated in infection-naïve CF mice (p < 0.050). Anti-inflammatory cytokines IL-10 and IL-4 are also significantly increased (p = 0.00003, p = 0.004). Additionally, six general markers of inflammation are significantly different from non-CF controls (p < 0.050). To elucidate the effects of chronic infection on the CF inflammatory profile, we examined CF mice exposed to spontaneous Bordetella pseudohinzii infections. There are no statistical differences in nearly all inflammatory markers when compared to their infection-naïve CF counterparts, except in the Th2-derived IL-4 and IL-5 which demonstrate significant decreases following exposure (p = 0.046, p = 0.045). Lastly, following acute infection, CF mice demonstrate elevations in nearly all inflammatory markers, but exhibit a shortened return to uninfected levels over time, and suppression of Th1-derived IL-2 and IL-5 (p = 0.043, p = 0.011). These results imply that CF mice have a persistent inflammatory profile often indistinguishable from chronic infection, and a dysregulated humoral response during and following active infection.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Eight predictors of upper gastrointestinal bleeding after heart attack

Researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden have identified eight primary factors that increase the risk of a common bleeding complication after heart attack. Some of these factors are already known, but using machine learning techniques, the researchers have found additional predictors, such as smoking, blood pressure and blood glucose. The...

