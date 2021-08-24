Relative effectiveness of influenza vaccines in elderly persons in the United States, 2012/2013-2017/2018 seasons

Panelists provide tips on how pharmacists can encourage their patients to get their COVID-19 and influenza vaccines this year. Ed Cohen, PharmD, FAPhA: Our patients have made a great leap of faith for the COVID-19 vaccine. How are going to engage with those same patients and say, “It’s time for your flu shot. There might not have been a flu last year”—we’ll get to that topic in a few minutes—“but we want you to protect yourself and your family.” We have some advice on how we can feel better behind the counter. How are we going to take that advice and muster up the confidence we need to give to our patients and get them to embrace the next level of service?