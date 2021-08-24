Bryan County Commission Rolls Back Millage Rate, Cuts Taxes
During the August Bryan County Board of Commissioners meeting, the commission voted to roll back the 2021 millage rate from 8.314 to 7.999, thus cutting taxes for property owners this year. It marks the fifth consecutive year that the county has rolled back its millage rate after holding steady at 9.150 in 2014, 2015, 2016. The new rate will be reflected on the tax bills property owners will receive this fall.savannahceo.com
Comments / 0