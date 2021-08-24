Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bryan County, GA

Bryan County Commission Rolls Back Millage Rate, Cuts Taxes

savannahceo.com
 9 days ago

During the August Bryan County Board of Commissioners meeting, the commission voted to roll back the 2021 millage rate from 8.314 to 7.999, thus cutting taxes for property owners this year. It marks the fifth consecutive year that the county has rolled back its millage rate after holding steady at 9.150 in 2014, 2015, 2016. The new rate will be reflected on the tax bills property owners will receive this fall.

savannahceo.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Business
Bryan County, GA
Government
County
Bryan County, GA
City
Richmond Hill, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Taxes#County Commission#Tax Bills#Millage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Twitter
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.
Cell PhonesPosted by
The Hill

Hillicon Valley — Apple amps up App Store changes

Today is Thursday. Welcome to Hillicon Valley, detailing all you need to know about tech and cyber news from Capitol Hill to Silicon Valley. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. Apple announced another key change to its App Store, allowing developers of apps for media content to share links to their website offering...

Comments / 0

Community Policy