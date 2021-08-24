2610 Grove Ave, Richmond City, VA 23220

Gorgeous all brick detached rowhome in The Fan which is walking distance to bars/restaurants, the VMFA, Carytown, and The Museum District. Walking into the home through the gated front yard you will notice the elaborate archway welcoming you into the living room with 9’6” ceilings that has built-in shelving, a fireplace, and surround sound. Passing through the French doors, you enter an elegant dining room with nice natural light. The kitchen has SS appliances and granite countertops. Upstairs, you will note the three bedrooms and the master has its own private covered porch with new composite flooring. The master bath offers a jetted tub, shower, and a dual granite vanity. The partial finished basement has great storage, large rec room, and half bath. The huge backyard is fenced and has coveted paved off-street parking with remote control access. The roof has a newer TPO membrane. The home is also on the hospital grid, so you will never lose power!