EA has pledged to make several patents available for public use that make it easier for people with physical impairments to play video games. The patents include one that covers the Ping system from Apex Legends, which is a “contextually aware communication system” that lets players on the same team communicate without using voice chat. They can, for instance, tap a button to let their teammates know where they are, or tap multiple times to alert others to threats. The system was considered groundbreaking when it was first introduced in 2019, but EA’s patent protection hindered other developers from incorporating a similar idea.