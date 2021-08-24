Cancel
Whatever it takes: How one underserved district continues to make it through the pandemic

By Kevin Hogan
eSchool Online
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleListening to Alena Zachery-Ross, Superintendent of Ypsilanti Community Schools in Michigan, managing her district through this pandemic almost sounds like a positive story. In this conversation with eSchool News, Alena recalls her strategies for success. From a new appreciation for student voice to closer interactions with the wider community, her ideas will help any district not only survive, but thrive, in these times.

