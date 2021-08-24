Creating safe spaces for LGBTQ+ students through telehealth

The Asian Student Association is one of the most welcoming spaces I’ve joined during my four years at Whittier. I only joined earlier this year, in March. At that time, I had written my opinion article discussing the continuous issue of hate crimes to the Asian Pacific Islander Desi American (APIDA) community. I was tired, frustrated, and, most of all, lonely. The only outlet I had at Whittier was one of my friends, who is also part of the APIDA community. I got an outpour of responses to my article, but one that stood out to me was the response from fourth-year Nona Golden. She expressed her empathy, saying that she fears for the safety of her family as well. She then talked about ASA and how she was a member. She invited me to a meeting that Friday, where I got the pleasure of meeting Anica Falcone-Juengert, who was the president at the time. While Falcone-Juengert is no longer a student at Whittier College, she had an important impact on ASA.