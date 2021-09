Third-party reinsurance programs have made measuring sales progress challenging. Other metrics point to strong progress. High investor interest in insurtech provider Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) has somewhat slowed lately as the company hasn't been delivering the super-high growth seen in some other recent tech IPOs. It doesn't help that Lemonade's financials took a hit from added claims filing following the Texas freeze early in the year and that its competition remains strong. Those issues have contributed to the insurance company's stock price dropping about 35% year to date and 57% from a 52-week-high set in early January.