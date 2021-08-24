Here's why the Kraken is expected to play Philipp Grubauer and Chris Driedger in a goalie tandem

Welcome to the first Buffalo Sabres mailbag I’ve done in my time covering the team for THW. I knew that with the offseason winding down and the 2021-22 season fast approaching, Sabres fans must want some questions answered, especially with the slowdown in the hockey news cycle. Why is Jack Eichel still on the team? Will Eichel be traded before the season starts? Will the Sabres or Team X allow Eichel to have the surgery he wants? Basically, a bunch of Eichel questions, plus a whole lot of other topics I’m glad Sabres fans have on their minds.