Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Here's why the Kraken is expected to play Philipp Grubauer and Chris Driedger in a goalie tandem

arcamax.com
 9 days ago

For all the NHL goalie tandems in recent years, nearly every champion has won behind one goaltender playing the bulk of the games. The Kraken has a choice ahead on how it will handle its two options. There’s Chris Driedger, the pick from the Florida Panthers who was likely expecting to handle the majority of contests. Then the Kraken signed a finalist for the Vezina Trophy, awarded each season to the league’s top goalie.

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philipp Grubauer
Person
Chris Driedger
Person
Ron Francis
Person
Robin Lehner
Person
Tuukka Rask
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Goalie#The Florida Panthers#The Vezina Trophy#Avalanche#The Golden Knights#The Seattle Times#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NHLNHL

Grubauer ready to be 'that guy' as Kraken goalie

"These guys were his idols," Peter Grubauer said. Philipp was barely more than a toddler. "That was always my goal growing up," Philipp Grubauer said. "Watched a bunch of highlight videos. I wanted to be that guy." Fast-forward a quarter of a century and that kid has grown, not only...
NHLNHL

Kraken to rely on Grubauer, Giordano, Larsson during inaugural NHL season

Expansion team hoping Schwartz, Eberle, Gourde can help provide offense. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2021-22 regular season, which starts Oct. 12. Today, the Seattle Kraken:. 2020-21 season: did not play; will join NHL...
NHLSeattle Times

Here’s why Colin Blackwell could be an expansion-draft steal for the Kraken

Once the Rangers left him available, it was near certain Colin Blackwell would become an inaugural member of the Kraken. Blackwell, who broke out in 2020-21, was a surprise snub from the New York Rangers’ protected roster. Once general manager Chris Drury settled on keeping Kevin Rooney off the board, there was a choice between Blackwell and Julien Gauthier. The Rangers chose Blackwell to be unprotected.
NHLsinbin.vegas

5 GM Do-Overs We Wish The Golden Knights Could Make

It’s pretty much universally accepted that the Golden Knights front office dominated the Expansion Draft. Not only did they build a team that was good enough to come within three wins of lifting the Stanley Cup, but they acquired a heap of assets to go with it. Since June 21, 2017 though, it’s been a bit bumpier of a road.
NHLNHL

Kraken Invite Thunderbirds Goalie to Camp

WHL U.S. Division Rookie of the Year and Team Canada U18 standout Thomas Milic realizes his 'dream' to attend an NHL training camp as an 18-year-old When the Kraken open training camp, one goalie who's already shined for a Seattle team will take the ice. The team announced Wednesday it invited Western Hockey League and Seattle Thunderbirds goaltender Thomas Milic to an amateur tryout to attend both the rookie and NHL portions of camp at the Kraken Community Iceplex in the city's Northgate neighborhood.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Golden Knights Best & Worst Contracts for 2021-22

As a hockey writer in the middle of the off-season, I have to think deeply about what my next article’s topic will be. In the last week, I’ve been feeling like a mystic of sorts because I keep making predictions about the Golden Knights next season. Today, we are going to be projecting the three best, as well as the three worst, value contracts on this team for next season.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Buffalo Sabres Mailbag: Eichel, Prospects, Outdoor Games & More

Welcome to the first Buffalo Sabres mailbag I’ve done in my time covering the team for THW. I knew that with the offseason winding down and the 2021-22 season fast approaching, Sabres fans must want some questions answered, especially with the slowdown in the hockey news cycle. Why is Jack Eichel still on the team? Will Eichel be traded before the season starts? Will the Sabres or Team X allow Eichel to have the surgery he wants? Basically, a bunch of Eichel questions, plus a whole lot of other topics I’m glad Sabres fans have on their minds.
NHLbostonhockeynow.com

BHN Puck Links: Some Bruins Fans Need To Quit The Hayes Rumors

The cause of death for former Boston Bruins and Boston College forward Jimmy Hayes likely won’t be known for potentially a month or more. In an e-mail statement to the Boston Globe a spokesman for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner had this to say:. “OCME has completed an...
NHLmilehighhockey.com

Colorado Avalanche Top 25 Under 25: No. 4 Bowen Byram

Bowen Byram checks all the boxes for an elite prospect; good size - check, elite skating - check, cannon for a shot - check, hockey bloodlines - check, great youth production - check. Drafted at number four in the 2019 entry draft, Byram was widely considered the top defensive prospect that year for all of the reasons listed, plus the one unlisted trait that had Byram higher atop my rankings than any other Mile High Hockey writer. Bowen Byram is a little nasty.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Avalanche Still Poised to Challenge the NHL’s Elite

The Colorado Avalanche experienced a tumultuous offseason in which they watched the enviable forward depth that powered them to last season’s Presidents’ Trophy steadily deplete in free agency. However, that’s not to say that the Avalanche roster is not well-equipped to once again ascend to the NHL’s elite as one of the league’s apex predators, even when accounting for the moves of their main adversaries.
NHLsinbin.vegas

Hunting Career Highs: Defensemen And Goalie

Though hockey is a team sport and the ultimate goal for every player involved is hoisting the Stanley Cup, individual numbers matter too. Each guy is always looking to build what they’ve done so far in their respective careers. With a pair of shortened seasons in the books, the last two years, and the Golden Knights primed to be one of the best teams in the NHL, many players have a chance to put up career-high numbers in numerous statistical categories.
NHLnhltraderumor.com

Five potential replacements for Jesperi Kotkaniemi

It is looking like the Montreal Canadiens will not match the offer for Jesperi Kotkaniemi and he will become a Carolina Hurricane. There are NHL trade rumors going around that the Montreal Canadiens will use the assets from the Hurricanes to make a trade for Christian Dvorak. Besides a trade...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

2009 NHL Draft Top-10: Where Are They Now?

It seems crazy to think that the 2009 NHL Draft class, one headlined by John Tavares, took place over a decade ago. Given how long ago it took place, it is safe to say which picks worked out, and which ones were busts. The first round of the 2009 draft,...
NHLBlueshirt Banter

2021 Report Card: Ryan Lindgren

Ryan Lindgren finished his first full season as a member of the New York Rangers in 2019-20 appearing in 60 games, averaging 16:34 a game, and according to Evolving Hockey he was worth 9.1 Goals Above Replacement which was fifth overall on the team. It was a strong year for Lindgren, and the hope at the time was that it wasn’t a fluke, and something that could continue into the future.
NHLflyingfishhockey.com

Cam York making a case to stay with Flyers this season

VOORHEES, N.J. – All six defensemen projected to start for the Flyers this season have extensive NHL experience. But that doesn’t mean they don’t hear someone knocking on the door. That would be 2019 first-round draft pick Cam York, who showed plenty of promise in a three-game trial at the...
NHLPensBurgh

What should we expect from Jeff Carter over a full 82-game season?

Ron Hextall’s first major move as general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins was to send a couple of draft picks to the Los Angeles Kings for Jeff Carter. It was a relatively safe move because Hextall had a ton of familiarity with Carter due to their time together in Philadelphia and Los Angeles, the Kings were eating a significant portion of Carter’s remaining contract over the remainder of the 2020-21 season and the entire 2021-22 season, and the asset cost was relatively low.

Comments / 0

Community Policy