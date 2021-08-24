Weather: Fifth heat wave of 2021 likely, and it all starts Tuesday
Accompanied by muggy air, it will be a great stretch of days to find your favorite spot by the water. Henri is in the rearview mirror, and now we will increasingly be under the influence of two mid-level high-pressure systems. One will be just off the Virginia coast, though that will exit. The bigger one is in the Deep South, which will hold on until at least Sunday. This will pump in soupy, southerly winds at those levels.pressofatlanticcity.com
