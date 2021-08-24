Cancel
Weather: Fifth heat wave of 2021 likely, and it all starts Tuesday

By Joe Martucci
Atlantic City Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccompanied by muggy air, it will be a great stretch of days to find your favorite spot by the water. Henri is in the rearview mirror, and now we will increasingly be under the influence of two mid-level high-pressure systems. One will be just off the Virginia coast, though that will exit. The bigger one is in the Deep South, which will hold on until at least Sunday. This will pump in soupy, southerly winds at those levels.

LIVE UPDATES: Tornado watch cancelled, flash flood watch remains

11:30 p.m. - A State of Emergency has been issued by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy. “Tropical Storm Ida is severely impacting all areas of our state,” said Governor Murphy. “The safety of our residents is our main priority, and we urge everyone to be informed of local weather conditions and to stay off the roads.”
Tornado watch in effect as the remnants of Ida bear down on South Jersey

A tornado watch and flash flood watch are in effect Wednesday afternoon and the remnants of Ida are posed to bring threatening weather to South Jersey. The flash flood watch is in effect for the entire Garden State through 8 a.m. Thursday. The end time was again cut back from its original 8 p.m. time, due to the fact that rain will be over by sunrise Thursday.
Wednesday PM Forecast: heat continues, front to offer slight relief

A cold front is still advertised for the area on Thursday. While a cold front by definition, the only significant changes expected are mainly dry afternoons and lower humidity. Temperatures will remain warm. Next 24 Hours: A band of showers and thunderstorms may stretch across the area this evening. Activity...
LIVE UPDATES: Tornado watch cancelled, flash flood watch remains

10:05 p.m. - The tornado watch is cancelled for South Jersey. The flash flood watch still remains, though. Just on schedule, the steady rain has moved into the region. Expect rain for a few more hours. Between 2 and 4 a.m., the rain will exit off the coast. Overall, southeastern...
Truckee weather: Strong winds are gone, smoke remains

The stronger winds have left the area, though the smoke and haze remain, the National Weather Service said. Today’s high will hit 74, with lows dropping to 39. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph today and tonight. Friday’s high will reach 78, with lows dipping to 43. Winds will...
Traffic delays expected throughout Atlantic County for Ironman 70.3 triathlon Sept. 12

ATLANTIC CITY — Police announced Wednesday a traffic plan for the Ironman 70.3 triathlon set to take place Sept. 12 in the resort. The triathlon — a three-leg race that includes swim, bike and run portions — will take place throughout Atlantic County, beginning and ending in Atlantic City. The swim will take place in the bay off Bader Field, the bike will travel offshore and back to the resort, and the run will finish along the Boardwalk in Atlantic City and Ventnor.
Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol announces late-season lifeguard coverage

WILDWOOD CREST — The Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol has announced its late-season beach coverage for 2021. All beaches will be open and protected by lifeguards, weather permitting, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Monday, Sept. 6 (Labor Day), and on the weekend following Labor Day (Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 11 to 12).

