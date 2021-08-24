Meet, Purple Basil: The Antioxidant-Packed Herb To Try This Summer

You can’t beat fresh herbs for the delicious pop of flavor they bring to a dish. But there is often the dilemma of what to do with a whole bunch after you have used them for a recipe. If you have some basil and dill on hand—or out in the garden—try these recipes to make the most of your produce. Basil is used in a variation of pesto for a twist on the caprese salad, and dill mixes with yogurt to make a creamy sauce that is the perfect accompaniment in smoked salmon appetizers or atop grilled salmon. Plus, culinary herbalist and cookbook author Pat Crocker, who created these recipes for Real Food, offers more ideas on how to use those fresh herbs.