EarthTalk – How did Toyota go from leading to trailing in greener cars?
How did Toyota go from being the leader in mass-produced greener cars to being a laggard in the sector?. It's hard to believe that Toyota, the automaker behind the hugely successful hybrid-electric Prius, is no longer viewed as a leader in greener cars. According to Danny Magill, an analyst at the London-based think tank InfluenceMap, Toyota has gone from a leading position to an "industry laggard" in clean-car policy as other automakers push ahead with ambitious electric vehicle (EV) plans.kiowacountypress.net
