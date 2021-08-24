Cancel
Kit Carson, CO

Obituary – Marilyn Kay White

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarilyn Kay was born December 30, 1940, in Meade, Kansas, to Harrison and Ruth (Ford) Fell and lived there for several years before moving to Liberal, Kansas. Later the family moved to Kit Carson to what became the Ford and Fell Hat Bar ranch. She became close buddies with her Grandma and Grandpa Ford, and her love of horses and dogs was born on this ranch. She attended elementary school at the country school of Mount Pearl and graduated from Kit Carson High School.

