Best Bets: Lyric's 'Sunday in the Park' plays Jay Pritzker Pavilion

Experience the Lyric Opera of Chicago either live or online this weekend. New music director Enrique Mazzola conducts singers from the Ryan Opera Center with the Lyric Opera Orchestra for "Sunday in the Park with Lyric's Rising Stars" at Millennium Park's Jay Pritzker Pavilion, 201 E. Randolph St., Chicago. Or watch streams of a 1950s sitcom-inspired take on Leoncavallo's tragedy "Pagliacci," or "Twilight: Gods," a drive-through parking garage adaptation of Wagner's "Götterdämmerung." Free, but registration is required for online streams; donations are appreciated. (312) 827-5600 or lyricopera.org. Outdoor concert: 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29; "Twilight: Gods" streams through Oct. 29.