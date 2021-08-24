Cancel
New to streaming this week: Kanye West unveils 10th studio album Thursday at Chicago's Soldier Field

By Associated Press
Cover picture for the articleHere's a collection curated by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists of what's arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. • Here comes another listening session from Kanye West. This time, the 22-time Grammy winner is expected to unveil his 10th studio album "Donda" on Thursday at Soldier Field in Chicago. It's the third time West will hold a listening session for his highly-anticipated album, which was named after his mother, Donda West, who died at the age of 58 in 2007. His first two massive sessions were both held in front of sold-out crowds at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Several big names who attended include Rick Ross, Khloe Kardashian and his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian West, who showed up with their kids.

