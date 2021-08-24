New to streaming this week: Kanye West unveils 10th studio album Thursday at Chicago's Soldier Field

Five months ago, North Coast Music Fest organizers released a monster of an early lineup, announcing tickets would be going on sale for the Labor Day weekend EDM festival. It was a risk -- expanding to three days from two and moving to a new venue in the middle of a pandemic when the future of major events were uncertain -- but it seems like one that paid off. The fest is still a go and the lineup has not only remained relatively intact, but has grown to more than 100 notable acts from across the vast spectrum of electronic music, quite a few from Chicago and the suburbs.