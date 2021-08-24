Cancel
Kanye West leaks Drake’s home address in latest beef

mixmag.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKanye West briefly leaked Drake’s home address, as the beef between the two rappers continues. A screenshot of a map, with Drake’s full address and pictures of his home, was posted briefly on Instagram by the West, who went on to delete the post - though many fans caught it before it was removed.

