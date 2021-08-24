XPeng Motors Begins Shipping The P7 Sedan To Norway

So what do I mean by the “electric Camry?” My family has owned 2 Toyota Camrys. Why did my father buy a Camry instead of the 300 other choices available to him in the 1980s? Because he wanted a “nice” car at a reasonable price. People aren’t generally buying the Camry as the cheapest transportation option or the fastest or the roomiest or the most luxurious choice. People that buy a BMW or Camaro want to be noticed, while those that are buying a Camry just want the quiet satisfaction that they bought a very nice car and a very good price. In other words, it is a safe and reasonable car that won’t be criticized by anyone in their family. It isn’t a car for enthusiasts, it is a good car for “regular” people. So after spending too much time on explaining my title, in this article, I will explain how Xpeng’s newest sedan aims for the sweet spot of the global upper middle class market. Don’t worry, I’m not going to spend 200 words explaining “sweet spot.”
