The report “Global Test Environment as a Service Market, by Area (Cloud Computing, Data Center, Enterprise Application, and IT Security), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global test environment as a service market is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2019 to US$ XX Million by 2029. The global test environment as a service market is expected to register moderate growth over the forecast period. This is attributed to Increasing adoption of test environment as a service, owing to it allows speeding up software release schedules, to cut infrastructure costs, and increase team productivity. Furthermore, rising utilization of test environment as a service for testing services drives growth of the global test environment as a service market.