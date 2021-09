GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – We’re learning more about a standoff that shut down roads on Green Bay’s west side for several hours Sunday. Police say the incident started as a domestic disturbance, with threats of violence toward a female and some other family members who were inside the apartment. The female was able to get out, but three other family members were still inside. A 27-year-old man initially refused to let them leave.