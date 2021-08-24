Cancel
Lewes, DE

News Briefs 8/24/21

 9 days ago

The Lewes Capital Projects Committee will meet at 9 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 25, at city hall and via Zoom. The group will discuss the Phase 25 street rehabilitation project, parking lots at Otis Smith Park and Schley Avenue, the addition to the Margaret H. Rollins Community Center, and a space study and interim improvements for the police station. Other future projects to be discussed include a revitalization project for Monroe/Railroad/Adams avenues, the Phase 26 street rehabilitation project, and the installation of more charging stations in city parking lots. A link to the meeting can be found on the agenda at lewes.civicweb.net.

