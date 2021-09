The Zanesville Police Department says it has charged the man involved in a pursuit on Maple Avenue this week. Detective Sergeant Phil Michel says 46-year-old Chajoh Martin is facing two counts of Failure to Comply, two counts of Operating a Vehicle under the Influence, Receiving Stolen Property and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Martin is being held in the Zanesville City Jail on $150,000 bond. Detective Michel says additional charges are being considered. On Tuesday police initiated a traffic stop on Maple Avenue near Lowes, but the vehicle did not stop for the officer and a pursuit was initiated.