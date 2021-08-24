Cancel
Hartford, CT

Avoid water contact due to Henri’s impact

 9 days ago

(HARTFORD)— Given the significant rainfall that occurred due to Tropical Storm Henri, many areas across the state experienced discharges of untreated sewage. The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) and the Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH) on Sunday, August 22, advised against direct contact with surface water in areas in close proximity to drainage pipes statewide, particularly in urban areas such as Bridgeport, Hartford, Norwalk, Norwich, and the greater New Haven area over the following 72 hours (3 days) in Connecticut’s streams and rivers. Residents are advised not to swim, fish, or utilize paddlecraft in these areas.

