Lake Geneva, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 24, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Lake Geneva Regional News
 9 days ago

The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.

www.lakegenevanews.net

Lake Geneva, WI
