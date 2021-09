An 11-year-old has been forced to close his very-own refreshment stand after a teenage boy attacked and robbed him. According to reports via KDVR, an 11-year-old boy and his younger brother were hanging out at Cherry Knolls Park in Centennial on Sunday evening (Aug. 29); the boys had brought a cooler to the park in an effort to earn money by selling popsicles, sodas, and candy to any and all parkgoers.