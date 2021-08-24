Minnesota Weather: Thousands Without Power Following Early Morning Storms

UPDATE (1O a.m.): More severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued Tuesday morning for counties in southwestern Minnesota.

Earlier, the front edge of the storm system prompted warnings in central Minnesota and the Twin Cities. The tail of the storm line is clipping southwestern Minnesota, producing more severe storms.

The National Weather Service says warnings are in effect for Cottonwood, Jackson, Nobles and Rock counties until 10:45 a.m. The storms could produce damaging winds, with gusts up to 60 mph, and quarter-sized hail.

Meanwhile, across central Minnesota and the metro, thousands are without power. According to Xcel Energy, roughly 7,000 households in the Twin Cities are still without power as of 10 a.m. as crews work to restore service.

Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says after after the storm system moves into western Wisconsin, skies will clear in the afternoon, when temperatures are expected to reach the mid-80s.

The next chance of storms looks to come Wednesday for southwestern Minnesota. After that, there are several chances for rain and storms in the latter half of the week.

UPDATE (9 a.m.): The backend of the system is producing severe thunderstorm warnings Tuesday morning for areas of southern and south-central Minnesota.

The National Weather Service says the storms threaten damaging winds and quarter-sized hail. The warnings, which are in effect for Murray and Cottonwood counties, are slated to expire at 10 a.m.

Meanwhile, power is being restored to households across central Minnesota. Still, Xcel Energy reports that around 10,000 customers in the Twin Cities are without power.

UPDATE (7:10 a.m.): The severe thunderstorm warnings have expired for the Twin Cities, but more rain and thunderstorms will wash over the metro through the mid-morning hours. Meanwhile, much of central Minnesota remains under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 a.m.

As of 7:10 a.m., Xcel Energy is reporting that more than 16,000 customers are without power in the Twin Cities. In the wake of the swift-moving storms, there have been reports of downed tree limbs across central Minnesota and the metro.

After the storm system pushes into Wisconsin, skies are expected to clear in the afternoon. Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says conditions will be humid and hot, with temperatures climbing into the mid-80s.

Overnight, isolated showers are possible. The next chance for storms looks to come Wednesday for southwestern Minnesota. After that, the latter half of the week looks to hold several chances for wet, stormy weather.

UPDATE (6:45 a.m.): Xcel Energy is reporting power outages in the Twin Cities and beyond Tuesday morning after a line of thunderstorms swept over central Minnesota.

As of 6:45 a.m., roughly 12,000 Xcel customers were without power across the metro and the greater part of central Minnesota, where early morning storms brought heavy rain, damaging winds and hail.

In the Twin Cities alone about 10,000 customers were left without power.

UPDATE (6:30 a.m.): More of the Twin Cities metro is under severe thunderstorm warnings Tuesday morning as a line of storms moves eastward across central Minnesota.

Anoka, Hennepin, Dakota, Chisago, Washington, and Ramsey counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 7 a.m. The National Weather Service says the storms could produce gusts up to 60 mph, nickel-sized hail and heavy rain.

Those in the warning area are encouraged to seek shelter in the lowest floor of a sturdy structure until the warning subsides.

UPDATE (6 a.m.): A number of counties in the Twin Cities metro are under a severe thunderstorm warning as a line of storms moves eastward across central Minnesota.

Anoka, Carver, Hennepin, McLeod, Sherburne, Sibley, Renville and Wright counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until until 6:30 a.m. The National Weather Service says the storms could produce heavy rain, gusts up to 60 mph, quarter-size hail, and possible tornadoes.

Those in the warning area are encouraged to seek shelter in the lowest floor of a sturdy structure until the warning subsides.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Severe thunderstorms are rumbling over central Minnesota on Tuesday morning, threatening strong winds, heavy rain and large hail.

More than 30 counties, including those that make up the Twin Cities metro, are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 a.m. Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says the severe storms are moving in two waves, with the second packing a severe punch.

The severe line of storms is quickly moving eastward, prompting thunderstorm warnings due the threat of damaging winds up to 60 mph, large hail and possible tornadoes.

Weather officials say that those under a thunderstorm warning should seek shelter in the lowest floor of a sturdy structure until the warning subsides.

