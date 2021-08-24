Covid-19 news: Almost 5000 UK cases linked to Boardmasters festival
Thousands of people test positive after attending music and surfing festival. Almost 5000 coronavirus cases are suspected to be linked to Boardmasters, a music and surfing festival that took place earlier this month in Cornwall, UK. Health officials said 4700 people who tested positive for the virus confirmed they had attended the festival or had connections to it. The cases are spread across the country but around 800 are living in Cornwall, a Cornwall Council official said.www.newscientist.com
