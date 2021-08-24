Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Covid-19 news: Almost 5000 UK cases linked to Boardmasters festival

By Michael Le Page
New Scientist
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThousands of people test positive after attending music and surfing festival. Almost 5000 coronavirus cases are suspected to be linked to Boardmasters, a music and surfing festival that took place earlier this month in Cornwall, UK. Health officials said 4700 people who tested positive for the virus confirmed they had attended the festival or had connections to it. The cases are spread across the country but around 800 are living in Cornwall, a Cornwall Council official said.

www.newscientist.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tsai Ing Wen
Person
Jacinda Ardern
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Sajid Javid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boardmasters Festival#Covid 19 News#Cornwall Council#Nhs Covid#Pentagon#Nhs England#The Race For A Vaccine#Oxford#Channel 4#The New York Times#Truth#Bbc Panorama
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Sydney
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthSand Hills Express

New study reveals rate of “breakthrough” COVID cases

London — A study conducted in the U.K. offers some of the first large-scale, real-world data on how well vaccination protects people against catching a “breakthrough” COVID-19 infection, and how well it protects breakthrough patients from becoming seriously ill. The results are encouraging. The peer-reviewed study published Wednesday in The...
Worldhealththoroughfare.com

Rate of COVID-19 Cases Flattening After Almost Two Months

It seems that new COVID-19 cases might now be flattening out, after increasing sharply for the past two months, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Monday. WHO reports showed that the global Coronavirus appear to be finally plateauing. There were more than 4.5 million new cases last week, as well as 68.000 deaths. Compared to the numbers from the previous week, the difference is not that significant. The prior week there were 4.4 million new cases reported and 66,000 deaths.
Public HealthShropshire Star

4,700 Covid cases thought to be linked to Cornwall music festival

The Boardmasters festival featured headliners including Foals and Gorillaz. Almost 5,000 coronavirus cases have emerged that are suspected to be linked to a music festival in Cornwall earlier this month. Health officials are investigating 4,700 cases after the Boardmasters event two weeks ago. The cases are spread across the country...
WorldBBC

Covid-19: Support in Devon and Cornwall to be worked out in days

Exact details of what support Devon and Cornwall will get to tackle a spike in Covid cases will be worked out in the coming days, public health bosses say. The government announced last week the counties would become an enhanced response area for five weeks. The move would see targeted...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Covid news – live: Vaccines for 12-year-olds backed by most Britons, as ministers urged to cap cost of tests

Boris Johnson has been urged to cap the costs of private PCR tests needed for some international travel to prevent overseas holidays from becoming a luxury only the wealthiest families can afford.Analysis of the list of approved tests on the government website by the Liberal Democrats shows just 11 percent of the providers offered tests for under £50, with the cheapest offering prices ranging from £20.Some 24 percent of the providers were charging more than £200. Health secretary Sajid Javid yesterday asked the competition watchdog Competition and Markets Authority to conduct a “rapid high-level review of the market for...
WorldBBC

Covid: Israel's Covid pass extends to over-3s and small rise in UK cases

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday evening. We'll have another update for you on Thursday morning. In Israel, anyone over the age of three will now be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test before entering many indoor spaces, as the country tackles a sharp rise in infections. Restaurants, cafes, museums, libraries, gyms and pools are among the venues that will be covered by the Green Pass, which previously only applied to children aged 12 and over.
Fayette County, KYLexington Herald-Leader

UK reports 37 COVID-19 cases as students return for fall semester

The University of Kentucky reported 37 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, three days before the start of the fall semester. Students began moving back to campus this week, and classes begin on Monday, Aug. 23. Friday was the first COVID-19 update since Aug. 11, when 15 cases were reported. This semester, the university will update COVID-19 numbers weekly on Fridays.
Public HealthBirmingham Star

UK records another 38,046 COVID-19 cases

LONDON, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- Another 38,046 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 6,666,399, according to official figures released Friday. The country also reported another 100 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now...
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Cornwall tourists urged to 'stay away' as cases rise

Tourists have been urged to stay away from Cornwall unless they have pre-booked a trip because of a huge spike in Covid cases. The latest figures show Cornwall has 770 cases per 100,000 people, double the previous week's figure. The UK also recorded 174 new Covid-related deaths on Tuesday -...
Public HealthBBC

Covid-19: UK cases rising and Southgate abused over vaccine support

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. Coronavirus rates are increasing across all four UK nations, according to the latest estimates from the Office for National Statistics. It said one in 80 people in the UK would have tested positive in the week up to 20 August - that's just over 860,000 people. It comes as Scotland saw record daily Covid cases as numbers surged above 6,000 for the first time. There have been a further 38,046 cases and 100 deaths reported in the UK today, according to the latest figures.
Tenniskfgo.com

British music festivals ready to rock despite high COVID-19 cases

LONDON (Reuters) – Tens of thousands of revellers will descend on late summer music festivals across Britain this weekend, armed with a negative COVID test or proof of vaccination in an effort to curb rising infections. Reading and Leeds, twin events that are a rite of passage for post-exam teenagers,...
Public HealthNew Scientist

Covid-19 news: UK approves first-of-its-kind antibody treatment

Ronapreve, the first drug designed specifically to tackle covid-19, gets approval. The UK has approved the first treatment to use artificial antibodies to prevent and fight the coronavirus. According to The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), the drug may be used to prevent covid-19 infection, treat acute symptoms of the disease and reduce the likelihood of being admitted to hospital due to the virus. Sajid Javid, UK Health Secretary, said that he hoped it would be rolled out to patients soon.
WorldBBC

Covid: Sedgemoor's low natural immunity could be behind spike

Low levels of natural immunity in unvaccinated residents could be why part of Somerset has the highest rates of coronavirus cases in England. Director of Public Health for Somerset, Professor Trudi Grant, said that before the recent spike in Sedgemoor, the county had "very low infection rates". Sedgemoor District Council's...
Public HealthUS News and World Report

New Zealand COVID-19 Delta Outbreak Spreading Rapidly as Cases Jump

WELLINGTON (Reuters) -New Zealand on Tuesday recorded its highest increase in COVID-19 cases since April 2020, as authorities warned this current outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus was like dealing with a whole new virus. The South Pacific nation's virus-free run since February ended last week...

Comments / 0

Community Policy