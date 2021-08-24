Covid-19 news: Almost 5000 UK cases linked to Boardmasters festival

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. Coronavirus rates are increasing across all four UK nations, according to the latest estimates from the Office for National Statistics. It said one in 80 people in the UK would have tested positive in the week up to 20 August - that's just over 860,000 people. It comes as Scotland saw record daily Covid cases as numbers surged above 6,000 for the first time. There have been a further 38,046 cases and 100 deaths reported in the UK today, according to the latest figures.