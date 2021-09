Like so much else, Richmond theater has been in a state of limbo for more than a year. At the start of the pandemic, every show in the city shuttered its doors and canceled its current run. Then, in June 2020, our own Firehouse Theatre may have been the first professional theater in the country to play to a live, indoor audience with its one-man adaptation of “The Picture of Dorian Gray.” Staged with a mandatory mask policy, a drastically reduced audience and other safety measures, “Dorian Gray” was just the start for Firehouse, which continued to stage shows in the following months. Other theaters followed suit, including live, outdoor and digital performances.