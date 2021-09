Even though I’m a big baseball fan and lifelong Cubs fan, somehow the recent MLB Field of Dreams game wasn’t on my radar. I’ve stuck with the Cubs through thick and thin all my life — as they were the lovable losers in last place and then when the unthinkable happened in the magical 2016 and beyond. But when the trade deadline approached and three All-Stars that were the heart of the team — Anthony Rizzo, Javy Baez and Kris Bryant — were all traded within a 24-hour period along with one of the best pitchers in the league who had only been with the team a short-time, I kind of checked out for the season. I turned off all of the MLB notifications on my phone (previously I would get an alert every time a game was about to start, when there was a pitching change, when a team scored and when the game ended with a final score) and quit following on social media.