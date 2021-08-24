Stock Up On Your Favorite Vermont Cheeses When You Visit This Shop

If you’re a fan of fresh and wholesome cheese, plan to make a stop at Grafton Village Cheese Company the next time you’re in Brattleboro or Grafton, Vermont.

Since 1892, Grafton Village Cheese Company has been dedicated to supporting rural communities by making award-winning cheese from milk provided by local farms in Vermont. Along with using organic ingredients, the company uses the same cheese making process that it did over 100 years ago.

Now that you know what makes the cheese so special, read on to learn why you should head to Grafton Village Cheese Company during your visit to Vermont.

Grafton Village Cheese Company is located at 400 Linden Street in Brattleboro, Vermont. You can also purchase their products at MKT Wine & Cheese. Their address is 162 Main Street in Grafton.

Over 30 local Vermont farms provide Grafton Village Cheese Company with fresh milk to make their cheeses.

Stop by the Brattleboro location if you'd like to stock up on cheese curds.

You won't be disappointed with the different types of cheddar available for you to try and buy.

Be sure to ask for a sample or two when you browse the Brattleboro store.

Although Grafton Village Cheese Company doesn't permit tours at their factory, cheese lovers will still have a blast buying different goodies at the store.

Feel free to share some of your favorite cheeses that you bought at Grafton Village Cheese Company with a beautiful spread like this one.

To learn more about Grafton Village Cheese Company’s history, commitment to community engagement, products, and online store, visit their website.

