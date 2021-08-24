Stock Up On Your Favorite Vermont Cheeses When You Visit This Shop
If you’re a fan of fresh and wholesome cheese, plan to make a stop at Grafton Village Cheese Company the next time you’re in Brattleboro or Grafton, Vermont.
Since 1892, Grafton Village Cheese Company has been dedicated to supporting rural communities by making award-winning cheese from milk provided by local farms in Vermont. Along with using organic ingredients, the company uses the same cheese making process that it did over 100 years ago.
Now that you know what makes the cheese so special, read on to learn why you should head to Grafton Village Cheese Company during your visit to Vermont.
Address: Grafton Village Cheese Company, 400 Linden St, Brattleboro, VT 05301, USA
