Some bands make a career out of writing and recording the same album over and over. Close your eyes and there’s little difference between the albums made by classic rockers Boston in the seventies and the ones they put out decades later. For all their appeal, there’s not a world of difference between Oasis’ 1994 debut “Definitely Maybe” and their 2008 release “Dig Out Your Soul.” That’s a feature, not a bug. There’s a sizable segment of the listening public that—consciously or not subscribes to the adage, “That was good; do it again.”