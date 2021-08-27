HEAT ALERT: Heat advisory as temps feel close to 100; flash flood watch in effect as possible storms linger

WEATHER ALERT: Flash flood warning in effect for Brooklyn through 7 p.m. and the Bronx through 7:30 p.m.as storms bring heavy rain.

There is a heat advisory in effect until 8 p.m. for feels-like temperatures reaching 95 to 100 degrees. There is also an air quality alert in effect until 11 p.m. for poor air quality for sensitive groups of people, such as those who suffer from respiratory conditions.

There is a flash flood watch in the area from 2 p.m. Friday through 2 a.m. Saturday. There is a chance of random thunderstorms moving through the area throughout the afternoon and evening.

BEAT THE HEAT: Tips to stay cool

TOMORROW: The weekend brings refreshingly cooler weather, with highs in the mid-70s and lows from the mid-60s to the low 70s. It will be mostly cloudy with a chance for light rain in the morning and evening.

SUNDAY: Morning clouds will partially clear later in the day. Highs from the mid-70s to low 80s in the morning and afternoon, and the evening will be partly cloudy with lows from the upper 60s to low 70s.

MONDAY: The new work week brings warmer temperatures, falling around the mid-80s. It will be mostly sunny with limited thundershowers in the afternoon and evening. Lows from the low to mid-70s.

TUESDAY: A warm day with sun and clouds. There is a chance of afternoon showers and a possible storm. Highs from the upper 70s to the mid-80s. In the evening there is a continued chance of showers with lows from the mid-60s to low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mid-week brings remnants of tropical moisture from Tropical Storm Ida that will combine with a cold front and move to the city. It will provide moderate rain to the area throughout the day. It is possible the timing of this weather could be either Wednesday or Wednesday into Thursday. Highs near 75, lows near 60.