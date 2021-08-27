Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn, NY

HEAT ALERT: Heat advisory as temps feel close to 100; flash flood watch in effect as possible storms linger

By News 12 Staff
Posted by 
News 12
News 12
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2maz2B_0bb8FZrw00

WEATHER ALERT: Flash flood warning in effect for Brooklyn through 7 p.m. and the Bronx through  7:30 p.m.as storms bring heavy rain.

There is a heat advisory in effect until 8 p.m. for feels-like temperatures reaching 95 to 100 degrees. There is also an air quality alert in effect until 11 p.m. for poor air quality for sensitive groups of people, such as those who suffer from respiratory conditions.

There is a flash flood watch in the area from 2 p.m. Friday through 2 a.m. Saturday. There is a chance of random thunderstorms moving through the area throughout the afternoon and evening.

BEAT THE HEAT: Tips to stay cool

TOMORROW: The weekend brings refreshingly cooler weather, with highs in the mid-70s and lows from the mid-60s to the low 70s. It will be mostly cloudy with a chance for light rain in the morning and evening.

SUNDAY: Morning clouds will partially clear later in the day. Highs from the mid-70s to low 80s in the morning and afternoon, and the evening will be partly cloudy with lows from the upper 60s to low 70s.

MONDAY: The new work week brings warmer temperatures, falling around the mid-80s. It will be mostly sunny with limited thundershowers in the afternoon and evening. Lows from the low to mid-70s.

TUESDAY: A warm day with sun and clouds. There is a chance of afternoon showers and a possible storm. Highs from the upper 70s to the mid-80s. In the evening there is a continued chance of showers with lows from the mid-60s to low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mid-week brings remnants of tropical moisture from Tropical Storm Ida that will combine with a cold front and move to the city. It will provide moderate rain to the area throughout the day. It is possible the timing of this weather could be either Wednesday or Wednesday into Thursday. Highs near 75, lows near 60.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p80RR_0bb8FZrw00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
News 12

News 12

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Bronx, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Watch#Heavy Rain#Flash Flood Warning#Tropical Storm Ida
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy