Forecast: August heat rolls on; upper 90s to near 100 for first half of the week

KVUE
KVUE
 6 days ago

Classic late-August weather has returned to Central Texas and will continue through the first half of this week. This means afternoon highs stay in the upper 90s to lower triple digits with no major rain chances until the back half of the workweek.

Tuesday and Wednesday look mostly dry with afternoon highs right around 99 or 100 degrees. It will still be humid, so expect more triple-digit feels-like temperatures. Make sure to stay hydrated and be safe with the heat!

The door will open for small rain chances late in the week. We now have scattered showers and storms in the forecast starting Thursday and lasting into next weekend, but we're still only expecting rain chances around 30% at this time. It will also trend just a touch cooler with afternoon highs around the mid-90s.

We'll also continue to track the tropics, especially an area of potential development associated with a tropical wave located over the eastern Caribbean Sea. It is still far out in the forecast, but a tropical system could develop later in the weekend into the beginning of next week. We will continue to monitor all tropical updates closely over the coming days.

TUESDAY NIGHT:
Clear. South wind at 5-10 mph.
LOW: 76 °

WEDNESDAY:
Mostly sunny and hot. Heat index near 105. South to southeast wind at 5-10 mph.
HIGH: 99 °

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST:

Stay with KVUE on YouTube , Facebook , Twitter and Instagram and download the KVUE News app so you can stay ahead of the weather: kvue.com/app.

KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
