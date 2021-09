“If you are patient in one moment of anger, you will escape a hundred days of sorrow.”. Many lawyers grapple with how to work with people who are angry: clients who are volatile, co-workers who are frequently upset, opposing counsel who bully or demean, or partners who quickly fly off the handle over what seems like the smallest issue. Additionally, some lawyers may reluctantly acknowledge that they, too, struggle with controlling their anger at times, which leaves them feeling embarrassed, out of control and at risk of doing damage to their careers.