Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Nessel�to U.S. Attorney General Garland: Firearm regulations must include�ghost�guns

legalnews.com
 9 days ago

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a coalition of 22 attorneys general in submitting a comment to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) that encourages the agency to finalize regulations that would make clear that ghost guns are firearms under federal law. By finalizing regulations, the ATF would dramatically reduce the availability of untraceable guns and would take a significant step in addressing the current gun violence epidemic.

legalnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Maryland State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Maine State
State
Virginia State
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Guns#Gun Dealers#Ghost Gun#Atf#Congress#Bureau#The U S District Court#The Legal News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Richmond, VAroyalexaminer.com

New opinion from Attorney General Herring says firearms prohibited at early voting locations

RICHMOND (September 1, 2021) – Attorney General Herring has issued an official opinion concluding that early voting locations are considered “polling places”, which means firearms are prohibited at these locations under Virginia Code § 24.2-604(A)(iv) while they are being used as polling places, however, those prohibitions do not apply to the whole building where the polling place is, but only to the 40-foot boundary around the part of the building that houses the polling place.
Presidential ElectionWDEZ 101.9 FM

U.S. Attorney General urges election officials to share threats

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland urged state and local election officials on Thursday to immediately provide the FBI any threatening communications they receive following a rise in threats against U.S. election administrators. “To help us help you, I urge that you preserve and immediately provide to the...
Politicsabc10up.com

Attorney General Dana Nessel supports sanctions against election suit attorneys

Attorney General Dana Nessel is happy to see accountability in the courts. The Attorney General made a statement of her support after sanctions were granted against Michigan attorneys Greg Rohl, Scott Hagerstrom, and Stefanie Juntilla, as well as Texas attorney Sidney Powell. The four are accused of fabricated narratives and...
Florida StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Republican State Attorneys General, Including AG Moody In Florida, Push Back On Biden ‘Ghost Gun’ Rule

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has joined 19 other GOP state attorneys general in fighting back against President Joe Biden’s gun-control agenda. Late last week, the law enforcement officials, led by Patrick Morrisey and Mark Brnovich, the attorneys general of West Virginia and Arizona, respectively, wrote a letter to acting ATF Director Marvin Richardson objecting to how the federal government wants to regulate so-called “ghost guns.”
Michigan StateDetroit News

Michigan Attorney General Nessel won't charge state GOP Chair Ron Weiser

Lansing — Michigan Republican Party Chairman Ron Weiser won't face criminal charges over his use of party funds in a 2018 deal that required a candidate for secretary of state to abruptly end his campaign, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Monday. Nessel, a Democrat, said a conciliation agreement between Secretary...
Michigan StatePosted by
97.9 WGRD

Michigan Attorney General Tells ATF To Crack Down on ‘Ghost Guns’

The Michigan Attorney General has joined a coalition of 22 attorneys general across the country asking the federal government to crack down on alleged 'ghost guns. The change proposed would clarify that weapon kits and incomplete weapon parts are covered by the Gun Control Act of 1968. That rule currently requires a federal background check or equivalent on gun purchases, but not necessarily gun parts.
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

NY AG urges federal crackdown on ghost guns

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The New York Attorney General is urging the federal government to crack down on ghost guns. Letitia James joined a coalition of 22 attorneys general in sending a letter to the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives asking the bureau to finalize regulations that would make clear that clarify weapon kits and incomplete weapon parts that can be assembled into a gun are firearms under federal law.

Comments / 0

Community Policy