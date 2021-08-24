Nessel�to U.S. Attorney General Garland: Firearm regulations must include�ghost�guns

RICHMOND (September 1, 2021) – Attorney General Herring has issued an official opinion concluding that early voting locations are considered “polling places”, which means firearms are prohibited at these locations under Virginia Code § 24.2-604(A)(iv) while they are being used as polling places, however, those prohibitions do not apply to the whole building where the polling place is, but only to the 40-foot boundary around the part of the building that houses the polling place.