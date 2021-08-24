Nessel�to U.S. Attorney General Garland: Firearm regulations must include�ghost�guns
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a coalition of 22 attorneys general in submitting a comment to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) that encourages the agency to finalize regulations that would make clear that ghost guns are firearms under federal law. By finalizing regulations, the ATF would dramatically reduce the availability of untraceable guns and would take a significant step in addressing the current gun violence epidemic.legalnews.com
