San Diego, CA

Hite Digital to be an Official Sponsor of San Diego’s Traffic & Conversions Conference

By Hite Digital
franchising.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDigital marketing franchise to sponsor second highest attended agency track. August 24, 2021 // Franchising.com // Rehoboth Beach, DE - Hite Digital, the first of its kind digital marketing franchise, is the official sponsor of the VIP lounge for the Traffic & Conversions Conference. The event will take place at the San Diego Convention Center from September 13th through 15th. Guest speakers will include, Grammy-Nominated Artist, Snoop Dog, and Award-Winning Chef, Martha Stewart in addition to many more.

