Hite Digital to be an Official Sponsor of San Diego’s Traffic & Conversions Conference

JAMUL, Calif., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, the San Diego Union-Tribune announced the winners of its 25th annual "San Diego's Best" Reader's Poll, with Jamul Casino bringing home a personal best of seven (7) awards. The Union-Tribune Reader's Poll reflects the voting audience's selections for the best products and services in San Diego, covering more than 200 categories—everything from restaurants to nightlife, retail, real estate, financial services, and more. The winners earn the right to be called "San Diego's Best." This is the fourth year in just five years since opening that Jamul Casino has been named among "San Diego's Best," and it's the first time several of the Casino's talented individual team members have been recognized.