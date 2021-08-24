Eggs Up Grill Thrives, Cracks 50 Locations, Breaks Sales Records
Brand exceeds 2019 sales by more than 10 percent year-to-date. August 24, 2021 // Franchising.com // SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Eggs Up Grill, a rapidly growing breakfast, brunch, and lunch Brand, has reached a major milestone in number of restaurants and comparative sales. After a challenging 18 months for the restaurant industry, the Brand is seeing explosive growth - both in sales and openings. New restaurants in Richmond, Va. and Winter Garden, Fla. opened in recent weeks, with Eggs Up Grill reaching 50 locations. Through new revenue channels developed during the pandemic, Eggs Up Grill is currently experiencing a 10 percent increase in sales over 2019.www.franchising.com
