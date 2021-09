An upcoming auction from Boston-based RR Auction will feature Johnny Ramone's "Number One" Mosrite guitar. The 1965 Mosrite Ventures II electric guitar personally owned and used by Johnny Ramone (real name: John Cummings) for nearly two decades as the guitarist for punk rock legends the RAMONES, with the back of the guitar signed in black felt tip, "Johnny Ramone, My Main Guitar, 1977-1996." It was played at every RAMONES performance until his retirement: from November 1977 through August 1996, for a total of approximately 1,985 shows. The instrument was used to record all 15 RAMONES albums and can be heard on any live RAMONES bootleg from late 1977-1999. It was later displayed at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in Cleveland for a number of years.