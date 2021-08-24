UNM Art Museum opening after pandemic shutdown

The University of New Mexico Art Museum will open the last day of August with its first live exhibit since the museum shut down with the rise of the COVID pandemic. “During the past year and half, as we coped with a global pandemic and the museum being closed, we sought solace in the meaning and insight that art inspires, and the sense of community that comes from sharing art and ideas with one another,” remarked museum director Arif Khan. “While we are proud of what the UNMAM has accomplished during the closure, the entire staff is looking forward to welcoming back students, faculty and the general public into the museum to provide meaningful and personal connections with the works of art on view.”