Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albuquerque, NM

UNM Art Museum opening after pandemic shutdown

By Mary Beth King
unm.edu
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of New Mexico Art Museum will open the last day of August with its first live exhibit since the museum shut down with the rise of the COVID pandemic. “During the past year and half, as we coped with a global pandemic and the museum being closed, we sought solace in the meaning and insight that art inspires, and the sense of community that comes from sharing art and ideas with one another,” remarked museum director Arif Khan. “While we are proud of what the UNMAM has accomplished during the closure, the entire staff is looking forward to welcoming back students, faculty and the general public into the museum to provide meaningful and personal connections with the works of art on view.”

news.unm.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Entertainment
Albuquerque, NM
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raymond Jonson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Art#Art World#Covid#Unmam#The Unm Art Museum#Our Museum Assistant Team#Research Assistants#Graduate Assistants#Museum Studies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.
Cell PhonesPosted by
The Hill

Hillicon Valley — Apple amps up App Store changes

Today is Thursday. Welcome to Hillicon Valley, detailing all you need to know about tech and cyber news from Capitol Hill to Silicon Valley. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. Apple announced another key change to its App Store, allowing developers of apps for media content to share links to their website offering...

Comments / 0

Community Policy