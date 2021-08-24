These Renderings Show Us What The New Lamborghini Countach Could Have Looked Like

Automobili Lamborghini is a brand that likes to show off - just look at the new Countach if you don't believe us. Besides the outrageous bodywork of almost any modern Lambo, the company likes to brag in other ways too. Recently, the Italian automaker has told us all about the Aventador's greatest innovations and has also listed the ways in which it is helping save the planet. Other pieces have focused on things like the one-make Super Trofeo series, and now the latest bit from Sant'Agata explains five of the automaker's records that you may not have heard of before.