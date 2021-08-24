These Renderings Show Us What The New Lamborghini Countach Could Have Looked Like
Lamborghini revealed the new Countach earlier this month and it was the talk of the town for a long time. The automaker revived the moniker on its 50th anniversary and based it on the Aventador. While the new Countach came with a lot of elements from the yesteryear model, it wasn’t as old school as a lot of people expected it to be. For a modern car with retro vibes, it did well. But, for a moniker as beloved as the Countach, the car missed out on a lot of stuff.www.topspeed.com
