Innovation often is not a tidy, linear process. It takes a lot of iteration and directional changes. It’s hard but can lead to great results. One of our customers, the Stanford University School of Medicine’s Healthcare Innovation Lab, did this with great success. The Lab had been doing a lot of on health and wearables prior to the pandemic. When COVID-19 hit, they saw the potential to apply the knowledge and technology they had built to use wearables as a COVID-19 diagnostic tool. The app is powered by an algorithm that detects changes in an individual’s resting heart rate and step count and has been able to identify COVID-19 symptoms as much as 10 days before a diagnosis.