Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Disney+ Orders ‘Nautilus’ Live-Action Series Based On ’20,000 Leagues Under the Sea’

By A'bidah Zaid
geekculture.co
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney+ has ordered a ten-part live-action series titled Nautilus based on the classic underwater adventure, 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea. The classic novel by Jules Verne has been reimagined numerous times over the years beginning with the 1916 silent film, and later on a Disney 1954 live-action version starring Kirk Douglas. With plenty of adventures, it’s no surprise that Disney will want to bring Captain Nemo to life again in the form of a series instead of a film.

geekculture.co

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirk Douglas
Person
Jules Verne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Indian#The East India Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
Related
TV & Videos/Film

'Nautilus' Will Tell The Origin Story Of Captain Nemo On Disney+

Studios have been trying and failing for decades to develop their own adaptation of the classic seafaring Jules Verne novel, Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea. Unless you count The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen and the appearance of Captain Nemo as a 19th century superhero (you really shouldn't count it, though), Disney's 1954 film was the last proper adaptation of the legendary 1870 story. That's set to change with this latest news, as Disney+ is sailing right on ahead with Nautilus, a series that will depict the origin story for Captain Nemo and his beloved submarine.
Comicspiratesandprincesses.net

How Live Action Helped Disney’s Classic Animation

If you are a true connoisseur of Walt Disney you know that he and his animators were innovators in the field of animation back when it was still fairly young. The concept of drawing pictures and moving them fast through a lit projector to create the illusion of life was certainly something to behold.
TV SeriesScreendaily

Disney+ unveils UK original series ‘Nautilus’

Disney+ has ordered a live-action series based on Jules Verne’s 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea as it ramps up scripted commissioning in the UK. Nautilus is being produced by two British companies: All3Media label Seven Stories, which counts Stephen Lambert as chair, alongside Xavier Marchand’s Moonriver TV. The show was...
TV SeriesLaredo Morning Times

Disney Plus Commissions Epic U.K. Original 'Nautilus,' Casts Star Shows 'Culprits' and 'Wedding Season'

Streamer Disney Plus has commissioned epic live-action adventure drama “Nautilus,” based on Jules Verne’s classic novel “20,000 Leagues Under The Sea.”. The 10-part series will tell the origin story of Captain Nemo and his legendary submarine, The Nautilus, told from his point of view. An Indian prince robbed of his birth right and family and a prisoner of the East India Company, Nemo is bent on revenge against the forces which have taken everything from him. Once he sets sail with his ragtag crew on board the technologically advanced submarine Nautilus, he battles with his enemy and also discovers a magical underwater world.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Disney's live-action movies can learn a few things from Free Guy

"We don't look backwards for very long," Walt Disney once said, as quoted in Meet the Robinsons' credits. "We keep moving forward, opening up new doors and doing new things, because we're curious." That desire for originality has always held true for Disney's animation wing – from the first frame of the groundbreaking Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, through to the recent Raya and the Last Dragon. The studio has also committed to diversifying its slate more than ever, producing stories from different cultures and breaking away from the tradition of European fairy tales. And then there's Disney’s live-action output...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Remake Of 90s Disney Film Under Wraps Gets Its First Trailer.

Any kid who watched the Disney Channel back in the 90s is sure to remember Under Wraps. It was Disney’s first-ever Disney Channel Original Movie and their first horror-themed television film to boot. The wacky story of Marshal, Amy, and Gilbert befriending a zombie is a classic, if a bit cheesy, Halloween flick that no one had expected to get a remake.
TV & VideosInverse

7 exciting sci-fi movies leaving Netflix in

There’s lots of great sci-fi on Netflix, and not all of it is leaving soon. Still, you’ll want to catch these sci-fi gems before they disappear on August 31. Here are the 7 best sci-fi movies leaving Netflix in August 2021. 7. Resident Evil: Afterlife & Extinction. Let’s start with...
TV SeriesPosted by
Benzinga

Netflix Gives First Look At Live-Action 'Cowboy Bebop' Series

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) has offered a first look at its live-action adaptation of the science-fiction anime classic “Cowboy Bebop,” which is set to debut on Nov. 19. What Happened: “Cowboy Bebop” followed the adventures of intergalactic bounty hunters in the year 2071. The 26-episode series first broadcast on Japan’s TV Tokyo in 1998 and American audiences first saw it in September 2001 in an English-dubbed presentation on Cartoon Network’s late-night Adult Swim programming line-up.
MoviesInside the Magic

Marvel Bringing Live-Action Halloween Special to Disney+

Marvel Studios is reportedly seeking a Latino actor to cast as the lead in an upcoming live-action Halloween special for Disney+. While details are scarce at the moment, the rumor is that the stand-alone Marvel Halloween special would be based on a werewolf character from the pages of Marvel Comics — Werewolf by Night.
Travelcruiseindustrynews.com

Disney Reveals AquaMouse For Disney Wish, Snow at Sea

Disney Cruise Line has announced AquaMouse, the first-ever Disney attraction at sea, which will debut on the Disney Wish next summer. Disney previously revealed “Scuba Scramble” — inspired by “The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse” animated shorts — which will immerse guests in a underwater adventure with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse through show scenes and special effects, and now has more news, including two brand-new original animated adventures to experience during a water ride onboard the ship.
Video Gamesgeekculture.co

Geek Review: Twelve Minutes

Unravelling mysteries and getting to the bottom of things can be a fun process, and it is also why point-and-click adventure games work so well. Give the player a particular environment to work around, a selection of key objects, and the possibilities for events and happenings are endless. So while Luis Antonio and Annapurna Interactive’s thriller Twelve Minutes is reminiscent of its forebears, the game sets itself apart with a time-loop mystery that constantly intrigues and hooks you into giving it one more go.

Comments / 0

Community Policy