Disney+ Orders ‘Nautilus’ Live-Action Series Based On ’20,000 Leagues Under the Sea’

"We don't look backwards for very long," Walt Disney once said, as quoted in Meet the Robinsons' credits. "We keep moving forward, opening up new doors and doing new things, because we're curious." That desire for originality has always held true for Disney's animation wing – from the first frame of the groundbreaking Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, through to the recent Raya and the Last Dragon. The studio has also committed to diversifying its slate more than ever, producing stories from different cultures and breaking away from the tradition of European fairy tales. And then there's Disney’s live-action output...