Disney+ Orders ‘Nautilus’ Live-Action Series Based On ’20,000 Leagues Under the Sea’
Disney+ has ordered a ten-part live-action series titled Nautilus based on the classic underwater adventure, 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea. The classic novel by Jules Verne has been reimagined numerous times over the years beginning with the 1916 silent film, and later on a Disney 1954 live-action version starring Kirk Douglas. With plenty of adventures, it’s no surprise that Disney will want to bring Captain Nemo to life again in the form of a series instead of a film.geekculture.co
