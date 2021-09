Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. NEW YORK & VIENNA, Va.– August 26, 2021 – Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) (KLR WS) (“Kaleyra” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing cloud communications software provider delivering a secure system of application programming interfaces (APIs) and connectivity solutions in the API/Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) market, today announced that it has been approved for uplisting to the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) from its current listing on the NYSE American.