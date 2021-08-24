Cigna Corp. (CI) Announces $2 Billion Accelerated Stock Repurchase Agreements
Global health services company Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) will repurchase $2.0 billion of common stock through accelerated stock repurchase agreements (the "ASR Agreements") with each of Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. (the "Counterparties"). The ASRs are part of Cigna's existing share repurchase program, which had remaining authority of $3.8 billion as of August 4, 2021.
