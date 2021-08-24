Cancel
Regeneron (REGN) Announces Encouraging Topline Phase 2 Data of High-dose aflibercept in Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration

 9 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) today announced that an ongoing Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial evaluating an investigational 8 mg dose of aflibercept met its primary safety endpoint, with no new safety signals observed compared to the currently-approved 2 mg dose of EYLEAÂ® (aflibercept) Injection in patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). In this small trial involving 106 patients, a higher proportion of patients in the aflibercept 8 mg group had no retinal fluid (43.4%, n=23/53) compared to patients treated with EYLEA 2 mg (26.4%, n=14/53) (p=0.067) at week 16, the primary efficacy endpoint. At this timepoint patients had received three initial doses (administered at weeks 0, 4 and 8), after which dosing was extended.

