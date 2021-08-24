Cancel
Business

ManpowerGroup (MAN) Acquires ettain group for $925M

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, announced today that it has agreed to acquire ettain group (ettain) for $925 million in cash. ettain will become part of Experis, ManpowerGroup's global IT resourcing and services...

www.streetinsider.com

Related
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Performance Food Group (PFGC) Completes the Acquisition of Core-Mark

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (Core-Mark). The transaction creates a best-in-class convenience business within PFG's Vistar segment that includes the Core-Mark and Eby-Brown businesses. The expanded convenience business will continue to operate under Core-Mark and will be headquartered in Westlake, Texas with Eby maintaining ongoing operations in Naperville, Illinois. Scott McPherson will continue in his role as President and Chief Executive Officer of Core-Mark, and Tom Wake will continue as President and Chief Executive Officer of Eby-Brown, reporting to Mr. McPherson.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Allbirds, Inc (BIRD) Files for up to $100M IPO

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Allbirds, Inc (NASDAQ: BIRD) files for up to $100M IPO. The company describes itself as:" Allbirds is a global lifestyle brand that innovates with naturally derived materials to make better footwear and apparel products in a better way, while treading lighter on our planet.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Alta Equipment Group (ALTG) Acquires Gibson Machinery

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE: ALTG) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Gibson Machinery, LLC, a privately held premium equipment distributor based in Oakwood Village, near Cleveland, Ohio. The acquisition expands Alta's construction equipment footprint to 32 locations in eight states and adds several new original equipment manufacturing (OEM) partners.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

GoviEx Appoints Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2021) - GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQB: GVXXF) ("GoviEx" or "Company") announces that it has appointed Isabel Vilela as Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications, effective immediately.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Stellantis (STLA) to Acquire Auto Finance Company F1 Holdings for $285M

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA) entered into a definitive agreement to acquire F1 Holdings Corp., parent company to First Investors Financial Services Group, a leading independent auto finance company in the United States of America, in an all cash transaction for approximately $285 million, subject to adjustments for closing balance sheet and certain outstanding options (the "Transaction") from an investor group led by Gallatin Point Capital LLC ("Gallatin Point") and including affiliates of Jacobs Asset Management, LLC.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMB) Appoints Dale Pfost as CEO

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: CMMB), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for inflammatory and fibrotic diseases with high unmet need, today announced it has appointed Dale R. Pfost, PhD, as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Dr. Adi Mor, Company co-founder and current CEO, will continue in her role as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) and remain as a member of the Board of Directors. The addition of Dr. Pfost, who brings more than 30 years of diverse experience as a life science senior executive, entrepreneur and venture investor, reflects a planned strategic expansion of the Chemomab senior management team. Dr. Pfost is expected to join the Company's Board of Directors and subsequently become the company's Chairman in 2022.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Dallas Business Journal

Align Capital Partners makes second exit with $120 million sale of Richardson-based Electronic Transaction Consultants

Align Capital Partners has sold its Texas-based tolling software portfolio business for $120 million to a Canadian publicly-traded company. The Dallas- and Cleveland-headquartered private equity firm announced Thursday it sold Electronic Transaction Consultants to Quarterhill Inc. after a year-long hold. ACP acquired Richardson-based ETC through a corporate carveout last July...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Philips completes sale of Domestic Appliances business to global investment firm Hillhouse Investment

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Amsterdam, the Netherlands "“ Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG; AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced that it has completed the sale of the Domestic Appliances business to Hillhouse Investment, a global investment firm. The results of this transaction, which Philips announced on March 25, 2021, will be reported under discontinued operations in the third quarter of 2021. Philips received cash proceeds after tax and transaction-related costs of approximately EUR 3 billion.
BusinessPosted by
MyChesCo

Armstrong World Industries Announces CFO Retirement and Transition Plan

LANCASTER, PA — Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE: AWI) announced the planned retirement of Brian MacNeal, chief financial officer, effective May 1, 2022. MacNeal joined Armstrong in 2014 as vice president of Global Finance, Building Products and was named CFO in 2016 following the successful spinoff of Armstrong Flooring, Inc.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Standard Motor Products (SMP) Acquires Stabil Operative Group

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, announced today that it has acquired 100% of the capital stock of Stabil Operative Group GmbH, a German company ("Stabil"). Stabil is a manufacturer and distributor of a variety of components, including electronic sensors, control units, and clamping devices to the European OE market, servicing both commercial and light vehicle applications. Stabil generates approximately $25 million in annual revenue and has facilities in Germany and Hungary.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Ardagh Group (ARD) Announces a Share-For-Share Exchange Offer to Acquire Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP)

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE: ARD) today announced its intention to launch an exchange offer early next week to acquire all of its outstanding Class A Common Shares (the "AGSA Shares") in exchange for a portion of the shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) currently outstanding and held by AGSA. As previously announced, the AMPSA Shares commenced trading on the New York Stock Exchange on August 5, 2021, following the completion on August 4, 2021, of the transactions contemplated by the Business Combination Agreement among AGSA, AMPSA and Gores Holdings V, Inc., with AGSA retaining an 82% ownership interest in AMPSA. In connection with the proposed exchange offer, AMPSA publicly filed today a registration statement on Form F-4.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (AFTR.U) Announces 25M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: AFTR.U), a special purpose acquisition company focused on the intersection of healthcare and technology, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 25,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") and trade under the ticker symbol "AFTR.U" beginning August 12, 2021.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) to Be Acquired by Clearlake Capital Group in $5.2 Billion Transaction, $57.50 Per Share

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD), a global leader in talent management software, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with certain of its affiliates, "Clearlake"), a leading private equity firm. Under the terms of the agreement, Clearlake will acquire the outstanding shares of Cornerstone common stock for $57.50 per share in cash. The transaction has an enterprise value of approximately $5.2 billion.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Press news Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis Launches Idyllaâ„¢ SARS-CoV-2/Flu/RSV Panel

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Biocartis Launches Idyllaâ„¢ SARS-CoV-2/Flu/RSV Panel. Mechelen, Belgium, 2 September 2021 "“ Biocartis Group NV (the 'Company' or 'Biocartis'), an innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels: BCART), today announces the launch of its Idyllaâ„¢ SARS-CoV-2/Flu/RSV Panel (CE-IVD). Building upon the success of its Idyllaâ„¢ SARS-CoV-2 Test (CE-IVD), the new Panel is launching as a CE-IVD and detects, in one single cartridge, SARS-CoV-2, Flu A/B and RSV1 nucleic acids, with results in approx. 90 minutes.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Press release Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis announces H1 2021 results

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â BIOCARTIS ANNOUNCES H1 2021 RESULTS. H1 2021 results: Very strong growth with 156k commercial Idyllaâ„¢ cartridges sold, almost twice as high...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

PHX Minerals (PHX) Announces 3M Share At-The-Market Offering

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE: PHX) announced today that it has filed a prospectus supplement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and entered into an At-The-Market Equity Offering Sales Agreement (the "Sales Agreement") with Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, as sales agent and/or principal ("Stifel"), pursuant to which the Company may offer and sell, from time to time to or through Stifel, up to 3,000,000 shares (the "Shares") of its common stock through an "at-the-market" equity offering program (the "ATM Program").
Detroit, MIdbusiness.com

Gage Growth Corp. in Detroit Acquired by TerrAscend for $545M

TerrAscend Corp., a Mississauga, Canada-based multi-state cannabis operator, announced it has entered an agreement to acquire all issued and outstanding subordinate shares of Detroit’s Gage Growth Corp., a leading cannabis brand and operator, for approximately $545 million. Upon completion of the transaction, the combined business will have operations in five...
Columbus, OHColumbus Dispatch

Cacchillo succeeds Feeney as CEO of auto glass company Safelite Group

Safelite Group has picked Renee Cacchillo as its next president and CEO, replacing Tom Feeney, who is taking an executive role with the auto glass company's parent company. Cacchillo, 50, is the company's executive vice president and customer experience officer. She has been with Safelite since 2011 in a variety of positions including information technology, marketing and digital. Cacchillo previously held leadership positions at Hallmark, Accenture, L Brands and Bob Evans.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Avalara (AVLR) Appoints Marcela Martin to its Board

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR), a leading provider of tax compliance automation software for businesses of all sizes, today announced the appointment of global finance leader Marcela Martin to its board of directors.

