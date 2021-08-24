ManpowerGroup (MAN) Acquires ettain group for $925M

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: CMMB), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for inflammatory and fibrotic diseases with high unmet need, today announced it has appointed Dale R. Pfost, PhD, as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Dr. Adi Mor, Company co-founder and current CEO, will continue in her role as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) and remain as a member of the Board of Directors. The addition of Dr. Pfost, who brings more than 30 years of diverse experience as a life science senior executive, entrepreneur and venture investor, reflects a planned strategic expansion of the Chemomab senior management team. Dr. Pfost is expected to join the Company's Board of Directors and subsequently become the company's Chairman in 2022.