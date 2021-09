Peppers are always fun to cook with. If you like spicy foods, there are peppers for you. If you don’t like spicy foods, there are peppers for you, too! Poblano peppers are one of my favorites because they have a good amount of flavor and they aren’t spicy, so they’re good to serve to guests when you don’t know their preference or tolerance for spicy foods. These Plant-Based Stuffed Poblano Peppers are perfect for a small gathering or you can double the recipe and serve to a larger group. They are very friendly to multiple diets, including those who can’t tolerate much spice, those who don’t eat meat, and those who can’t have dairy.