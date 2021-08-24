Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL) Awarded U.S. Federal Supply Schedule Contract for DecisionDx-Melanoma
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a dermatologic diagnostics company providing personalized genomic information to inform treatment decisions, today announced that it has been awarded a five-year U.S. Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) contract from the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) for its DecisionDxÂ®-Melanoma gene expression profile test.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0