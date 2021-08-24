A daring robbery | Caboose Cobwebs

The community of Florissant, a few miles west of Divide, was the scene of a fairly spectacular incident in early 1889. The excitement was a daring robbery. The post office was kept in the principal store of the town, with Mr. Frank F. Castello serving as both the postmaster and owner of the store. At about 8 o’clock on a Monday evening, while Mr. Castello and his two clerks were alone in the store, three men entered. Two of them carried revolvers and the third had a Winchester, and each pointed a gun at the head of one of the occupants of the store.