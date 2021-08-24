Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florissant, CO

A daring robbery | Caboose Cobwebs

By MEL MCFARLAND
Gazette
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe community of Florissant, a few miles west of Divide, was the scene of a fairly spectacular incident in early 1889. The excitement was a daring robbery. The post office was kept in the principal store of the town, with Mr. Frank F. Castello serving as both the postmaster and owner of the store. At about 8 o’clock on a Monday evening, while Mr. Castello and his two clerks were alone in the store, three men entered. Two of them carried revolvers and the third had a Winchester, and each pointed a gun at the head of one of the occupants of the store.

gazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
City
Canon City, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Florissant, CO
City
Divide, CO
City
Cañon City, CO
City
Fountain, CO
Divide, CO
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cobwebs#Caboose
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Lake Tahoe wildfire seemed controllable, then it wasn’t

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Just last week, managers overseeing the fight against the massive wildfire scorching California’s Lake Tahoe region thought they could have it contained by the start of this week. Instead, the Caldor Fire crested the Sierra Nevada on Monday, forcing the unprecedented evacuation of all 22,000 residents...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Reuters

Explainer: Apple gives 'reader' apps a way around commissions. Who wins?

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) on Wednesday made a new concession on how App Store developers work with customers: it will allow subscription and content apps that it calls "reader" apps, a category that potentially includes Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon's Kindle, to provide users with a direct link to their website for sign ups, avoiding an Apple commission.

Comments / 0

Community Policy