GuideWell Mutual Holding to Acquire Triple-S Management (GTS) for $36/Share
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. GuideWell Mutual Holding Corporation, a health solutions company and parent of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc., and Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE: GTS), a leading health care services company in Puerto Rico, today announced they will combine to transform the health care experience for their members in Florida and Puerto Rico.www.streetinsider.com
